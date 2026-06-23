My Morning Jacket’s Jim James Announces New Solo Album Wowed Out For August 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video “Come Again”

Home News Steven Taylor June 23rd, 2026 - 5:19 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

For the first time in eight years, Jim James of rock group My Morning Jacket will be releasing an album of solo works. The founding My Morning Jacket member shared “Come Again,” the first single off the coming album Wowed Out, James’ fifth solo studio album. A music video for the new track was released to his YouTube channel.

Wowed Out sees James taking a myriad of tracks initially composed for two different major film soundtracks in the 2010s, and turning them into “audacious, immersive new work of soulful psychedelia.” The first track, “Come Again,” came from a cue composed for a scene initially set in a teddy bear factory which was evolved into a “forward-moving meditation on resilience in the face of chaotic instability,” with the song described as a highlight and particularly potent moment from the upcoming LP. The video itself is dense with scenes of James in a lush green forest, with clips contrasting between more realistic colors and ones slathered in vibrant, over-saturated effects.

“‘Come Again’ came from feeling discouraged by how much things are changing in directions I don’t agree with, but trying to remember that there’s still so much beauty to be experienced,” James said in a press release. “You’ve got to just keep going and keep trying again and again and again to find joy.”

Wowed Out gets its name from James’ own tern for a sensory overload felt in the ” age of chronic overstimulation,” and sees the artist in search of “another kind of wonder.” The album began in Fall of 2025, with James sorting through recordings created with longtime friend and composer Brian Reitzell, known for his work with Sofia Coppola. “For years I kept returning to all this music we’d made and couldn’t figure out what to do with it,” James said . “But for some reason, last year everything started flowing in a really beautiful way. There’ve been times in my life where I’ve felt lost or depressed, but music has always been the thing that pulls me back. When I think about making this album, it almost feels like I was in some kind of dream and now I’m trying to remember what the dream was about. The whole thing brought me a lot of joy and comfort while I was making it, and I hope it brings everyone else a little joy and comfort too.”

Wowed Out will find it’s way out on Friday, August 28th, with “Come Again” as the first single released and third in it’s overall tracklist.

Wowed Out Tracklist

Baby Dear

Hands On

Come Again

Lost Child

Home (Green)

We Love Our Life

Wowed Out

Whole Heart (Into It)

Rewind It