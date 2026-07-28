Ariana Grande Sues Two People Over Allegedly Hacking her Unreleased Music and Other Media

Home News Aryn Honaker July 28th, 2026 - 3:18 PM

Ariana Grande is suing two people for allegedly hacking unreleased music, photos and videos. The pop icon doesn’t currently know the hackers’ identities, but she hopes to uncover them through the lawsuit, as reported by Pitchfork. The complaint filed reveals that in 2023 alone, 45 unreleased Ariana Grande songs were hacked, stolen, and leaked. Her team alleges that these leaks happened in exchange for money. Similar situations have happened since her music debut in 2011.

Grande’s most recent public comment about the hacks was in 2024 during an interview with Zach Sang. “Before I left for Wicked, the few studio sessions that I did [went] all over TikTok,” the pop star said. “Thank you so much, I’ll see you in jail. Literally. The thing is, those were all written for a TV show, for something that was not for me, so ‘Fantasize’ comes out – it was crazy, it was stolen. Thieves! Pirates! Crooks! Illegal! I’ll pay you more to put it away or to get it back.”

​Through the lawsuit, Grande and her team hope to prevent this from happening again. “The lawsuit is [also] intended to serve as a deterrent against future acts of this nature — not only targeting Ariana, but also the many artists who have faced similar invasions of their privacy and theft of their creative work,” one of her reps told People.

​In other Ariana Grande news, she is currently on her “The Eternal Sunshine” tour, her first one in over seven years. With her most recent track “Hate That I Made You Love Me” still high on the Billboard Hot 100, her eighth studio album, petal, will be released this Friday (July 31st).