Ariana Grande Responds to the White House Using Her Song “Bye” in ICE Post

Home News Akeem Ivory June 19th, 2026 - 2:25 AM

Ariana Grande has criticized the White House for using her song “Bye” from her album Eternal Sunshine in a recent ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) video. The video promotes President Trump’s claim of having established “the most secure border in history” and has attracted considerable attention, with nearly 460,000 views and 21,000 likes.

Grande responded to the video, saying, “Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.” In response, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson suggested that Grande’s concerns should be directed towards “criminal illegal aliens” who harm American citizens. Following Grande’s objection, her song was removed from the video.

This situation marks another instance of Grande speaking out against the Trump administration, having previously condemned their actions related to ICE raids and transphobic rhetoric. White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai criticized Grande’s comments, asserting that Trump’s policies have improved the economy and included provisions to address fans’ concerns regarding Ticketmaster.

The use of artists’ music by the White House has become a broader issue. Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have both objected to their music used in videos promoting ICE, with Rodrigo calling for an end to the use of her songs for “racist, hateful propaganda.” Various artists, including Madonna, John Legend, and Billie Eilish, have condemned ICE’s actions and supported immigrant rights.