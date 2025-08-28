Ariana Grande Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Ajala Fields August 28th, 2025 - 11:42 PM

GRAMMY-winner and Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated actress and musician Ariana Grande has officially announced her highly anticipated ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ set to hit arenas across North America and the UK next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature multiple nights in every city, including massive four-night runs in Los Angeles and Brooklyn and an impressive five-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. The tour launches in Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena, with additional stops in Austin, Chicago, Atlanta and more.

‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ marks Ariana’s first return to the stage in six years following her record-breaking Sweetener World Tour, which drew in over 1.3 million fans across nearly 100 shows. The new tour supports her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, released on March 8, 2024 via Republic Records, and its deluxe follow-up, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, which dropped one year later featuring nine bonus tracks and six brand-new songs.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: To participate in the Ariana Grande Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 9 at 10AM local time, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/arianagrande by Sunday, September 7 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Wednesday, September 10 at 10AM local time at ArianaGrande.com.

UK TICKETS: Tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, September 16th with an artist presale as well as an O2 Priority Presale. To participate in the artist presale on Tuesday, September 16th at 10AM BST, sign up HERE by Sunday, September 7 at 7PM BST. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Thursday, September 18th at 10AM BST at ArianaGrande.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive invitation to the pre-show Ari’s VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry into the venue and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THE ETERNAL SUNSHINE TOUR DATES 2026:

06/06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

06/09 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

06/24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

06/26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

06/30 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

07/02 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

07/06 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07/22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

07/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

08/03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

08/05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

08/15 – London, UK – The O2

08/16 – London, UK – The O2

08/19 – London, UK – The O2

08/20 – London, UK – The O2