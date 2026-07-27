Monolord Shares Epic New Music Video “Iodine”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2026 - 5:32 PM

Monolord, who return to the U.S. in late August, have released a live video for the song “Iodine” from their recently released album, Neverending. As a whole, the video captures one of the band’s first performances supporting the Sylvia Massy-produced album, intercut with behind-the-scenes footage from their hometown show in Gothenburg. As for the music, it was inspired by 70s rock epics like Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird,” The Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Led Zeppelin’s “No Quarter.”

“Even though it’s maybe not musically similar, I think the vibe is similar,” Thomas Jäger says. “And the opening riff is my tribute to Yob, because I’ve always really liked Mike [Scheidt]’s guitar playing. He does all these weird chords where his fingers are all over the fretboard at the same time. It’s for sure my favorite song on the album.” Neverending has earned widespread acclaim, with Bandcamp naming it their “Album of the Day” upon release, Consequence declaring it “magical,” Revolver dubbing it “glorious” and New Noise saying the collection is “Monolord at the height of their powers.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat