Angel Olsen & Madi Diaz Share Collaborative New Track “Forever (New Feelings Version)”

Federico Cardenas March 4th, 2022 - 8:54 PM

The singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has released a new track titled “Forever (New Feelings Version),” featuring singer Angel Olsen as a guest vocalist. The new single is a reinterpretation of her track “Forever,” released last year on her previous album.

The new interpretation of “Forever” is starkly different than the original version released a mere 6 months prior; with the new edition stripping down the song to a piano and acoustic guitar based sound without any drums. The new version’s introduction of Angel Olsen as a guest vocalist allows the artists to create stunning harmonies that dominate much of the song, creating a beautiful new element of beauty to an already hypnotic track. Far from being a simple rerelease of old material, the New Feelings Version of “Forever” is a track reimagined with brand new atmospheres and emotions, creating a remarkably distinct listening experience from the original. Listen to “Forever (New Feelings Version)” via YouTube below.

This new interpretation of “Forever” is one of four tracks Madi Diaz has dropped on her new EP, Same History, New Feelings. All four tracks on the EP are reinterpreted versions of old songs Diaz has released in the past, including her “Resentment,” “History of a Feeling” and “Old Person, New Place,” with the new versions featuring the artists Waxahatchee, Natalie Hemby and Courtney Marie Andrews. Consequence Sound quotes Diaz as explaining that the idea behind reinterpreting her old work came from hearing Whitney Houston’s take on Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” explaining that “A universe of power is in that song though the artists singing it are from two different worlds.”

Recently, Madi Diaz has performed alongside Waxahatchee at Waxahatchee’s ongoing Winter/Spring 2022 tour, and is scheduled to continue giving performances in the tour in April.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela