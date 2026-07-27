Carly Simon Opens Up About Parkinson’s Disease & Skin Cancer Diagnosis

According to Variety.com, Carly Simon has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 83 tear old singer and songwriter, who is best known for her 1972 hit, “You’re So Vain,” revealed the news on Monday in a statement obtained by Variety. “So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease,” Simon said.
“The cancer was removed, but the surgery affected my appearance and made me more self-conscious about being seen in public,” Simon said. “I have always been more critical of my appearance than anyone else could possibly imagine (check out the irony of having written ‘You’re So Vain’), and this gave my inner critic quite a lot of new material.” The artist has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, with her last public performance being in March 2018.