King Diamond Replaces Longtime Guitarist Andy LaRoque with Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Gus G

Home News Hannah Ilko July 25th, 2026 - 3:04 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

King Diamond replaced longtime guitarist Andy LaRoque with Ozzy Osborne’s former guitarist Gus G. Consequence reports that Gus G will take over playing and writing permanently, inducing work on Diamond’s new trilogy concept albums. The band put out a statement saying “deepest gratitude and utmost respect” for LaRoque, noting his tenure in the band “has left a permanent and irreplaceable mark on the band’s legacy and on heavy metal as a whole. Andy’s musicianship, dedication, and artistry have been an essential part of what makes this band what it is, and that will never be forgotten” (Consequence).

This news came as a shock due to LaRoque’s long “tenure in the band as the sole other consistent member across the decades as well as him giving comments on the as-yet unreleased new King Diamond album Saint Lucifer’s Hospital 1920 just last month. LaRoque has been the lead guitarist since the band’s inception in 1985, serving for over 40 years and performing on 12 studio albums. He is also currently the lead guitarist of Lex Legion alongside fellow King Diamond alumni Mikkey Dee, Pete Blakk, and Hal Patino” (Consequence).

Diamond said that, “It’s a big honor for me to welcome Gus G. as our new guitarist. Gus will still continue with all his current projects, Firewind, solo project, etc. No restrictions, just careful planning. We are already working with Gus and I simply can’t wait for you to hear all the new KING DIAMOND music with him playing guitar on it! STAY HEAVY — King” (Consequence).