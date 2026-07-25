Justin Vernon Covers Bob Dylan Songs at Eaux Claires 2026

Home News Aryn Honaker July 25th, 2026 - 3:39 PM

Eaux Claires, the two-day indie music festival in Wisconsin, saw singer-songwriter and Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon play not just one but two sets. After Kevin Morby had to cancel his set due to the birth of his baby with Katie Crutchfield, the slot opened up. Vernon’s first set was listed on the festival lineup as Bon Dylan, a mix of Bon Iver and folk legend Bob Dylan, in which he performed 15 songs from the icon’s catalogue, as reported by Stereogum.

​Vernon took to the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and his powerful voice in the microphone and performed a variety of Bob Dylan hits from “Shot of Love” to “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” He wasn’t alone in these covers either; throughout the Bon Dylan set, iconic artists like Phil Cook and Monica Martin joined him to perform. This isn’t the first time Vernon has taken on Dylan’s songs, as back in 2019 he covered him under the name Bob Iver.

Bon Dylan gorgeously captured by @ian__grant of the leading Bob Dylan podcast @JokermenPodcast pic.twitter.com/frZi9YYaVW — XAGXAGUXAR (@jagjaguwar) July 25, 2026

​His second set featured mostly his own songs, but he did open with Morby’s “Die Young.” He also performed an unreleased song, “Room To Spare,” which he wrote in honor of John Prine.