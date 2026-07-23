King Falcon Announces New EP Bloom For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Hourglass”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2026 - 6:24 PM

Today, New York City alternative rock band King Falcon have officially announce their high-energy Bloom EP, which is due out on September 18. The forthcoming EP from King Falcon pushes the band’s sound to new territory, while maintaining their singular sonic identity and foundation over six eclectic tracks. With its irresistible, anthemic choruses and searing guitar riffs, the band dives head-first into a more refined, self-assured sound.

With the announcement of the upcoming EP, is the band‘s latest roaring track, “Hourglass.” As the band reflects on the past, Rubin adds the pensive track is: “about looking back at certain moments in your life and questioning whether or not where you’ve ended up is actually any better than where you were before. Sometimes you lose a friend, and even though they’re gone from your life, the empty chair at the table is hard to ignore.”

Bloom Track List

1. Holding Out

2. Nothing Feels Amazing

3. Hourglass

4. Hungry Dog Run

5. Wait

6. Holding Out (Acoustic)

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete