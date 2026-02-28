King Falcon Share Dreamy New Single & Video “Holding Out” 

Home News Nick Aagesen February 28th, 2026 - 5:34 PM

King Falcon has released a new Alternative Rock song “Holding Out.” Their singers cool raspy voice overlaps with the soft rock and up music to create this jam. They have released a new music video to also go with the song. The video shows off the California lifestyles with skateboarders performing tricks by the beach with the music is playing. Also, just people having fun and walking by the boardwalk. King Falcon shows off their signature look with large frizzy hair, jean jacket, and his dark shades. The man who is the main part in the video main vocalist and guitar playing Michael Rubin.

Although the musical groups roots are in New York City, this video shows off the California Coast. The video was premiered by New Noise Magazine. King Falcon spoke about the new song and video saying, ” the song just felt like California, so filming the video there felt like the most natural decision we could make.”

Starting as a band in the Brookyln, NY music scene in 2020, King Falcon has grinded to get to be one of the hottest alternative rock bands playing today. Including having a single “Plastic Crown” breakthrough to the top of Amazon’s Music’s Breakthrough Rock Playlist. They were also named the Best New Artist back in 2023.

King Falcon is also going on tour this spring with shows across North America. You can get tickets now and also you can connect with King Falcon through social media on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette