King Falcon Shares Vivid New Single & Video “Wait”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 5:38 PM

Today, New York City alternative rock band King Falcon has confronted the weight of difficult decisions with smooth track and music video, “Wait”. The band‘s signature blend of vintage guitars, NYC grit and 21st century attitude continues to captivate listeners worldwide as they blaze a trail of their own. On May 12, the band will support NYC rock band Added Color at Mercury Lounge ahead of a new string of dates across the U.S. and Canada this June.

“Wait” is an emotional moment of reflection and a plea for forgiveness over thunderous drums and energized guitar riffs. Frontman and primary songwriter Michael Rubin (vocals, lead guitar) says:“Wait’ is about the weight of choices and their consequences. We all mess up, but growth happens in those moments. This song is about confronting mistakes and realizing that sometimes you can’t fix the past.” As for the music video, each black-and-white scene is between a studio session and a 1959 Corvette on the streets of Los Angeles. Rubin adds, “It was so special to spend an entire day driving a 1959 Corvette because I’m a huge car guy and that’s been a life-long dream car.” The shoot proved to be hectic, however, due to the LA wildfires.”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete