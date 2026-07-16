Ghost Announce New Concert Film ‘2 Big To Rig’ For August 2026 Theatrical Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 1:12 PM

What do you do for an encore when your first-ever feature film becomes the number one Hard Rock Cinema Event in US History and spawns number one charting soundtrack album? If you are Ghost, you go even bigger because you literally go 2 BIG TO RIG. The band’s second collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing, 2 BIG TO RIG was captured live on 16mm film over the course of Ghost’s two sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes. The band’s second feature film, it transports the viewer through time and space to a spot in the crowd of nearly 40,000 who witnessed those darkly magical nights in September 2025.

In contrast to 2024’s global box office top 10 smash RITE HERE RITE NOW, 2 BIG TO RIG focuses exclusively on the Ghost live ritual. From behind-the-scenes interludes showcasing the crew members that make the band’s theatrical vision into nightly reality to the only pro-shot footage of mesmerizing frontman Papa V Perpetua and his band of Nameless Ghouls on the entire phone-free tour, 2 BIG TO RIG is the definitive document of Ghost’s unforgettable SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR.

“Ghost captured the final nights of the legendary Skeletour’s first leg on 16mm film in Mexico City—creating a nostalgic experience and a fitting farewell to an era for fans. We’re proud to share it with cinema audiences worldwide before GHOST takes a well-publicized break. It’s the perfect way to close such a significant chapter in the band’s history and give fans a chance to relive this moment together,” saidKymberli Frueh, EVP Content Acquisitions & Programming, Trafalgar Releasing.

2 BIG TO RIG will be released in cinemas and IMAX® worldwide beginning on August 26, for a limited time only. Tickets will officially be on sale Thursday, July 23. For updates on screenings, showtimes and to sign up for further information, go to here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat