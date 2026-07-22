Weird Al Yankovic Announces Previously Unreleased Official UHF Score Soundtrack For September 2026 Release

Home News Hannah Ilko July 22nd, 2026 - 4:30 PM

Weird Al Yankovic announces his unreleased Official UHF Score Soundtrack out September 2026. The UHF Score Soundtrack honors thirty-seven years of Yankovic’s comedy debut in the film UHF. The original movie score composed by Grammy and Tony nominated producer John Du Prez is available to the public for a three-week window that is now ongoing at weirdal.com.

The soundtrack is “a premium 2-disc vinyl set housed in a custom-designed, heavy-duty die-cut slip case. Open the gatefold jacket to reveal a massive pop-up diorama of Michael Richards’ savant janitor Stanley Spadowski at his train set. Disc 1 contains the chronological, original 1989 studio cue master’s never unearthed until now. Disc 2 features continuous, long-form “suites” arranged from the original cues specifically for this release by Du Prez to deliver the ultimate home listening experience” (UHF Soundtrack Press Release).

Du Prez said that, “I’m feeling over the moon that the full ‘UHF Official Score Soundtrack’ will at long last have its day in the sun … I always believed in the music and thought it was some of my best work. This release is simply a dream come true” (UHF Soundtrack Press Release). Weird Al Yankovic said that, “I’m very excited for the world to finally hear John Du Prez’s beautiful score for ‘UHF’ in all its glory … and I sincerely hope that this release ushers in a new industry standard of soundtracks coming out 37 years after the movie” (UHF Soundtrack Press Release).

The score will including its custom Platinum and Gold edition box sets is available for pre-order exclusively in weirdal.com and will be released digitally this September. “Both will be released by Yankovic’s boutique label, Way Moby. The CD version will be released on the Intrada label at a date to be announced” (UHF Soundtrack Press Release).

Full track list includes

Cues:

Side A

UHF Main Title The Big Ball Big Edna. Mash Potato Mountain. Harvey’s Party Drive To U62. Into The Studio. Philo’s Atmospherics Day To U62. Channel 8. Finger Sting. The Janitor. My Mop Ray Of Hope. Noodles Fanfare. The Executive. Special Bulletin. Town Walk Spatula City Nutzy’s Clubhouse. Caliope Yums Plots-R-Us. This Job Road Runner. Wheel of Fish

Side B

Philo’s TV Show. Badgers. Conan The Librarian. U62’s Success Promo Reel. Big Louie Sting. Harvey #1. Philo Listens. Harvey #2 U62 Telethon. Telethon Band I. Flecther Snaps. Telethon Band II. Teri’s Kitchen. Telethon Band III. Stanley’s Pizza Gandhi II. Teri & R.J. Channel 8 Night. Thug’s Fist The Fight Rambo Gun Sting. Supplies. Sam On Stilts. Stanley’s Return Thrashed Thugs. Evil Fletcher Celebration Stanley’s Trophy

Suites:

Side C

Cave Of Doom De Wah De Wah Kiddy Korner Philo Suite U62 Telethon Show Time

Side D

Rambo Fantasy Plots & Librarians Uncle Harvey Evil Fletcher Stanley’s Finest Hour