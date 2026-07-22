Amon Amarth Announces New Album The Allfather Awakens For October 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Gjallarhorn”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 22nd, 2026 - 8:16 PM

Nicole Sacks

Viking melo-death icons Amon Amarth have returned with a brand new single “Gjallarhorn.” The track serves as a follow-up to their previous single “Upphaf” which saw the band take an acoustic turn within their sound. The two songs are taken from the group’s forthcoming thirteenth studio album The Allfather Awakens which is set to arrive on October 2 via Metal Blade Records. The LP will follow The Great Heathen Army which was released back in 2022.

Speaking on the album’s production, guitarist Olavi Mikkonen offered, “We worked on one song at a time and made each song as good as possible. Then we recorded one song at a time until each track was totally finished–drums, guitars, and vocals. Only then did we start on the next one.”

The band just finished up their co-headlining spring tour with fellow metallers Dethklok earlier this year. Amon Amarth also joined Pantera on their North American summer tour in 2025. The group will be hitting the road once again in the fall, kicking the trek off with a show at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, UK on October 9. They will also be stopping off in London, Paris, Stockholm, Helsinki, Budapest, Prague, Berlin, Milan, Zurich, Barcelona and more. The tour is set to come to an end on November 15 with a concert at Sala Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Allfather Awakens Tracklist

01. Gjallarhorn

02. Eight Legs of Thunder

03. Kvasir’s Blood

04. We Rule the Waves

05. Upphaf

06. Die With a War Cry

07. Raven God

08. The Allfather Awakes

09. Oden’s Hunt

10. Ascending Like an Eagle