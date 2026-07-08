Amon Amarth Unveil New Acoustic Single & Music Video “Upphaf”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 8th, 2026 - 7:00 AM

Nicole Sacks

Swedish Viking metal legends Amon Amarth have returned with a brand new single from their forthcoming thirteenth studio album. The track marks a new chapter in the band’s sonic explorations at sea, taking shape as an acoustic Norse epic. “Upphaf” is a bold departure from their well-known melodic death metal stylings but still fits comfortably within their extensive catalogue. The song, produced by Jacob Hansen, is accompanied by a Pavel Trebukhin-directed music video.

No album title, release date, track listing or cover art have been officially revealed as of publication time but fans can look forward to the record’s arrival later this year via Metal Blade. The album will follow The Great Heathen Army which was released back in 2022.

The band just finished up their co-headlining spring tour with fellow metallers Dethklok earlier this year. Amon Amarth also joined Pantera on their North American summer tour in 2025. The group will be hitting the road once again in the fall, kicking the trek off with a show at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, UK on October 9. They will also be stopping off in London, Paris, Stockholm, Helsinki, Budapest, Prague, Berlin, Milan, Zurich, Barcelona and more. The tour is set to come to an end on November 15 with a concert at Sala Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal.

Amon Amarth Fall 2026 UK & EU Tour Dates

Oct 09: England – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Oct 10: England – London, Eventim Apollo

Oct 11: England – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Oct 13: France – Paris, Zenith

Oct 14: Luxembourg – Esch sur Alzette, Rockhal

Oct 16: Germany – Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle

Oct 17: Germany – Frankfurt, Festhalle

Oct 18: Belgium – Antwerp, Lotto Hall

Oct 20: Netherlands – Den Bosch, Mainstage

Oct 21: Germany – Hamburg, Sporthalle

Oct 23: Sweden – Gothenburg, Scandinavium

Oct 24: Sweden – Stockholm, Hovet

Oct 26: Finland – Helsinki, Ice Hall

Oct 27: Estonia – Tallin, Unibet Arena

Oct 29: Poland – Gliwice, PreZero Arena Gliwice

Oct 30: Germany – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Oct 31: Germany – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber Arena

Nov 02: Hungary – Budapest, Barba Negra

Nov 03: Austria – Vienna, Gasometer

Nov 04: Germany – Bamberg, Brose Arena

Nov 06: Czech Republic – Prague, O2 Universum

Nov 07: Germany – Berlin, Velodrom

Nov 08: Germany – Munich, Zenith

Nov 10: Italy – Milan, Alcatraz

Nov 11: Switzerland – Zurich, The Hall

Nov 13: Spain – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

Nov 14: Spain – Madrid, Vistalegre

Nov 15: Portugal – Lisbon, Sala Tejo

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt