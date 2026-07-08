Amon Amarth Unveil New Acoustic Single & Music Video “Upphaf”

Swedish Viking metal legends Amon Amarth have returned with a brand new single from their forthcoming thirteenth studio album. The track marks a new chapter in the band’s sonic explorations at sea, taking shape as an acoustic Norse epic. “Upphaf” is a bold departure from their well-known melodic death metal stylings but still fits comfortably within their extensive catalogue. The song, produced by Jacob Hansen, is accompanied by a Pavel Trebukhin-directed music video.
No album title, release date, track listing or cover art have been officially revealed as of publication time but fans can look forward to the record’s arrival later this year via Metal Blade. The album will follow The Great Heathen Army which was released back in 2022.
The band just finished up their co-headlining spring tour with fellow metallers Dethklok earlier this year. Amon Amarth also joined Pantera on their North American summer tour in 2025. The group will be hitting the road once again in the fall, kicking the trek off with a show at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, UK on October 9. They will also be stopping off in London, Paris, Stockholm, Helsinki, Budapest, Prague, Berlin, Milan, Zurich, Barcelona and more. The tour is set to come to an end on November 15 with a concert at Sala Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal.
Amon Amarth Fall 2026 UK & EU Tour Dates
Oct 09: England – Manchester, O2 Apollo
Oct 10: England – London, Eventim Apollo
Oct 11: England – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
Oct 13: France – Paris, Zenith
Oct 14: Luxembourg – Esch sur Alzette, Rockhal
Oct 16: Germany – Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle
Oct 17: Germany – Frankfurt, Festhalle
Oct 18: Belgium – Antwerp, Lotto Hall
Oct 20: Netherlands – Den Bosch, Mainstage
Oct 21: Germany – Hamburg, Sporthalle
Oct 23: Sweden – Gothenburg, Scandinavium
Oct 24: Sweden – Stockholm, Hovet
Oct 26: Finland – Helsinki, Ice Hall
Oct 27: Estonia – Tallin, Unibet Arena
Oct 29: Poland – Gliwice, PreZero Arena Gliwice
Oct 30: Germany – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Oct 31: Germany – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber Arena
Nov 02: Hungary – Budapest, Barba Negra
Nov 03: Austria – Vienna, Gasometer
Nov 04: Germany – Bamberg, Brose Arena
Nov 06: Czech Republic – Prague, O2 Universum
Nov 07: Germany – Berlin, Velodrom
Nov 08: Germany – Munich, Zenith
Nov 10: Italy – Milan, Alcatraz
Nov 11: Switzerland – Zurich, The Hall
Nov 13: Spain – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
Nov 14: Spain – Madrid, Vistalegre
Nov 15: Portugal – Lisbon, Sala Tejo
Photo credit: Nicole Ditt