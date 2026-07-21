Yo La Tengo Announce 2026 Hanukkah Residency Shows At Bowery Ballroom

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2026 - 5:25 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Yo La Tengo has announced the 2026 edition of their annual Hanukkah run at Bowery Ballroom, which will be happening on December 4-11. If you are unfamiliar with this much-loved NYC holiday tradition, each of the eight nights features a surprise comedian and musical artist as opening acts, and Yo La Tengo have guests during their main set with no repeated songs through run and then, usually more surprises during the all-covers encore. You will not know who is playing till you show up that night and proceeds go to different charities. Tickets go on presale Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. and any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m.

Show Dates

12/4-11 – New Your City – Bowery Ballroom

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge