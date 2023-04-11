Yo La Tengo Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 11th, 2023 - 4:12 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

According to consequence.net today rock band Yo La Tengo have announced This Stupid World US Tour to support of their latest album This Stupid World.

Things kicks off on June 9 in Jersey City, New Jersey, along with stops in Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago and Washington D.C. before wrapping up in Atlanta on June 28.

Last month Yo La Tengo band members Ira Kaplan and James McNew performed in drag during their concert in Nashville to protest the recently passed Tennessee law banning drag shows in public. Also the band have recently stopped by Seattle’s KEXP for a four-song acoustic live session.

Tickets for This Stupid World US Tour will go on sale on this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, people can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

This Stupid World US Tour Dates

6/9 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

6/10 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

6/13 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

6/14 – South Deerfield, MA – Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company Western Mass

6/15 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

6/16 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

6/18 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

6/19 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

6/21 – Homer, NY – Center For the Arts

6/22 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

6/23 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden

6/24 – Chicago, IL – Metro

6/26 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

6/27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

6/28 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse