Melt-Banana Announce Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2026 - 5:38 PM

According to Consequence.net, Japanese noise-rockers Melt-Banana have announced a 2026 US tour that will run throughout the month of September. The Slingshot Tour 2026 will start on the West Coast in Sacramento, California, on September 1, before traveling to the East Coast and bouncing back west to wrap up in San Francisco, on September 27. Along the way, the tour will hit Denver, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Phoenix and Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.

In the midst of the tour, Melt-Banana will make previously announced appearances at Austin’s Levitation Fest on September 11 and Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 19. Also, Melt-Banana’s most recent album is 2024’s 3+5, their ninth overall. The LP marked the band’s first proper studio album in 11 years.

Slingshot Tour 2026 Dates

9/1 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

9/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

9/5 – Denver, CO – Marquis

9/7 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

9/10 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

9/11 – Austin, TX – Levitation Festival

9/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Drunken Unicorn

9/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Hall

9/17 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

9/19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

9/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

9/25 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

9/27 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall