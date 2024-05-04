Melt Banana Announces 2024 Tour in Anticipation For Their New Album 3+5

Home News Cristian Garcia May 4th, 2024 - 11:55 PM

The Tokyo noise rock duo Melt-Banana have announced the release of their anticipated eighth studio album, 3+5. The duo have a unique history. From playing to well established acts in the underground and mainstream, the pair have carved out a unique niche in the global music scene, where the duo’s sound have bridged gaps that appeal to fans of hardcore punk, noise-rock and the avant-garde. Thanks in part to the release of albums such as “Charlie”, Cell-Scape and Fetch. The latter of which has been the until recently their latest release.

As the band puts the finishing touches on their new album, the duo has decided to immediately tour well in advance of its release and continue afterwards. The “3 + 5” tour kicks off in the United States in late May, then hits the U.K. in late August bringing audiences an unforgettable live experience marked by their signature blend of primal energy and wild sonic experimentation. As the tour prepares to kick off, the band will release more information regarding the album in detail at a future date.

3 + 5 the eighth album of Melt-Banana will release on August 23 via A-Zap.

Melt-Banana 2024 Tour Dates

U.S. Tour

5/21 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA

5/23 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

5/24 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

5/25 – Neurolux – Boise, ID

5/26 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

5/27 – Meow Wolf – Denver, CO

5/29 – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA

5/30 – Fine Line Music Hall – Minneapolis, MN

5/31 – High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

6/01 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

6/02 – Grog Shop – Cleveland Heights, OH

6/04 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

6/05 – Elsewhere Hall, Brooklyn, NY

6/07 – Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD

6/08 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

6/09 – Eulogy – Ashville, NC

6/10 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

6/12 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

6/13 – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs – Houston, TX

6/14 – Deep Ellum Art Co. – Dallas, TX

6/15 – Empire Control Room – Austin, TX

6/18 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

6/19 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

6/20 – Music Box – San Diego, CA

6/21 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6/22 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

U.K. Tour

8/29 – Music Hall – Ramsgate

8/30 – Supersonic Festival – Birmingham

8/31 – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham

9/01 – Docks Academy – Grimsby

9/04 – Brudenell Social Club – Leeds

9/05 – Rebellion – Manchester

9/06 – Future Yard – Birkenhead

9/07 – The Parish – Huddersfield

9/08 – The Adelphi – Hull

9/10 – The Brickyard – Carlisle

9/11 – Mash House – Edinburgh

9/12 – Stereo – Glasgow

9/13 – The Cluny – Newcastle

9/14 – Waterfront – Norwich

9/15 – Arts Centre – Colchester

9/17 – The Baths – Ipswich

9/18 – Portland Arms – Cambridge

9/19 – Esquires – Bedford

9/20 – The Bullington – Oxford

9/21 – South Street Arts Centre – Reading

9/22 – The Cavern – Exeter

9/24 – The Globe – Cardiff

9/25 – Strange Brew – Bristol

9/26 – Concorde 2 – Brighton