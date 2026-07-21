Latto and Doja Cat Release New Music Video For “Okayyy”

Home News Aryn Honaker July 21st, 2026 - 5:36 PM

Rappers Latto and Doja Cat came together for a brand new music video for their recently released song “Okayyy.” The track comes from Latto’s recent fourth studio album, Big Mama, which came out on May 29th of this year. This marks the second time the two award-winning artists have teamed up for a collaboration, the first being on rapper Summer Walker’s song “Go Girl.”

​The music video for “Okayyy” is fun, steamy and sensual. It features a variety of camera types – from the green hue of night vision to the slightly blurred old digital camera vibe – and POV shots, allowing for a more personal and relatable feel. Throughout the video, there are scenes of Latto and Doja with matching blonde hair and white bikinis; the two women visually complement one another, just as their voices do during the track.

In other Latto news, Big Mama made for her biggest album streaming debut so far in her career and debuted at No. 16 on Billboard 200. Alongside this milestone, she’ll be joining Doja Cat on the North American leg of her “Tour Ma Vie” world tour, which is slated to begin October 1st in Detroit.