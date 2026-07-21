Hatebreed Announce New Album Fatal Paradox For November 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Kill Count Increase”

Today, the studied, imitated but never replicated, the Grammy-nominated hardcore band Hatebreed have remained as a fixture of the hardcore and metal scenes for the better part of three decades. And today, the band has announced their long-awaited studio return with FATAL PARADOX, which will be arriving on November 6, through new label BLKIIBLK. Holding no punches and taking no prisoners, Fatal Paradox see the Connecticut-born juggernaut operating at full tilt by bludgeoning listeners with a barbarous blend of breakdowns, d-beats and dogpiles.
Following the album announcement. Hatebreed has shared their latest single, “Kill Count Increase, which is the lead track on Fatal Paradox and a perfect way of summing up our first album in six years from the start,” Jasta states. “It’s straightforward, in-your-face Hatebreed. Fast. Hard. It gets down to business and comes up for air two-and-a-half minutes later. The room and everyone in it gets wrecked and comes back wanting more.” Whether it’s the thrash stylings of “Kill Count Increase” or “Total Invincible,” capital H hardcore excellence of “The Carrion Choir” and “Truth Is A Lion,” rage remains the unifying spark to blow the keg in glorious flashes of violence.
FATAL PARADOX Track List
- Kill Count Increase
- The Carrion Choir
- Decisions Become Destinies
- Total Invincible
- Fatal Paradox
- Still A Threat
- Sacrifice Season” (Feat. John Tardy)
- Truth Is A Lion
- Make The Demons Obey
- None Left To Save
- Poison Planet
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz