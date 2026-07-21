Hatebreed Announce New Album Fatal Paradox For November 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Kill Count Increase”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2026 - 12:58 PM

Today, the studied, imitated but never replicated, the Grammy-nominated hardcore band Hatebreed have remained as a fixture of the hardcore and metal scenes for the better part of three decades. And today, the band has announced their long-awaited studio return with FATAL PARADOX, which will be arriving on November 6, through new label BLKIIBLK. Holding no punches and taking no prisoners, Fatal Paradox see the Connecticut-born juggernaut operating at full tilt by bludgeoning listeners with a barbarous blend of breakdowns, d-beats and dogpiles.

Following the album announcement. Hatebreed has shared their latest single, “Kill Count Increase, which is the lead track on Fatal Paradox and a perfect way of summing up our first album in six years from the start,” Jasta states. “It’s straightforward, in-your-face Hatebreed. Fast. Hard. It gets down to business and comes up for air two-and-a-half minutes later. The room and everyone in it gets wrecked and comes back wanting more.” Whether it’s the thrash stylings of “Kill Count Increase” or “Total Invincible,” capital H hardcore excellence of “The Carrion Choir” and “Truth Is A Lion,” rage remains the unifying spark to blow the keg in glorious flashes of violence.

FATAL PARADOX Track List

Kill Count Increase The Carrion Choir Decisions Become Destinies Total Invincible Fatal Paradox Still A Threat Sacrifice Season” (Feat. John Tardy) Truth Is A Lion Make The Demons Obey None Left To Save Poison Planet

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz