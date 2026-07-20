Oxbow’s Eugene S. Robinson Suffers a Stroke That Causes Him to Lose His Speech

Home News Beka Welsh July 20th, 2026 - 10:43 PM

Eugene S. Robinson, former lead vocalist of Oxbow, has suffered a stroke, leaving him without his voice, as well as his ability to read or write. According to Metal Injection, Robinson’s wife, Kasia, shared on Friday that her husband had suffered a brain stroke via the description of a GoFundMe she set up in his honor. In the description, Kasia went into a bit more detail about the stroke and how it has affected her husband.

“It robbed Eugene of his ability to speak, sing, read, and write,” she wrote. “For someone whose life has been built around language, music, and connection, it’s hard to imagine a crueler twist. But the person behind all those words is still here. The wit is still there. The fighter is still there. Right now, though, he needs time, care, and every possible opportunity to recover.”

Kasia went on to write that her strongly determined husband is already looking to get back into the swing of what he can, namely Jiu-Jitsu, as soon as possible. Robinson has a black belt in the sport, which his wife described as “part of who he is.”

She also specified what the funds would be going towards, including physical rehabilitation, speech and language therapy, medical treatments and living expenses. She emphasized the importance of the rehabilitation programs he will need and that funds will overall go towards helping Robinson “regain his independence, his voice, and the chance to do what he loves again […] while he focuses on the hardest fight of his life.”