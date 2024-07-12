Oxbow’s Niko Wenner Says Band “No Longer Exists” Following Unidentified Allegations

Home News Alana Overton July 12th, 2024 - 11:38 PM

Known for their raw, visceral sound and intense live performances, Oxbow has carved a unique niche in the landscape of experimental rock. However, recent statements from Niko Wenner have sent shock-waves through their dedicated fan base and the broader music community. Wenner has declared that Oxbow “no longer exists,” a declaration shrouded in mystery due to unspecified allegations.

Niko Wenner, former guitarist of Oxbow, publicly stated the allegation, stating the former:

Stereogum reports that the San Francisco, California based band had ended days prior when former frontman and founder of Oxbow, Eugene Robinson “[..] wrote, vaguely and ominously, that “the very real prospect that we might have contributed to the misery of the world makes me sick to my stomach.” There has been various creative differences and vague statements created from former members of the band. As the final echoes of Oxbow’s music fade, the legacy of their boundary-pushing artistry remains.

Wenner’s announcement marks a somber end to a band that continually challenged the norms of rock music, leaving fans and critics alike in a state of reflection and speculation. While the specifics of the allegations remain unclear, the impact of Oxbow’s creative output is undeniable. As we bid farewell to Oxbow, we are reminded of the power of music to provoke, challenge and at times, perplex, leaving a lasting imprint long after their final note is played.