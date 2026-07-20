Mike D Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2026 - 12:16 PM

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “embodied with the punk energy that led to his band’s early breakthrough,” Mike D 5D has announced new shows in the US, Canada, UK and Europe. Mike D 5D is the band consisting of Mike, his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond, Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe and Milo Ruscha. Fans who have signed up for the mailing list can access early tickets this week. Public onsales start on Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here,

Mike D 5D will return to US stages with a sold out show August 30, at Boston’s Royale, just two days after Thank You’s release, kicking off an itinerary featuring sold out stops in Washington DC and Asheville NC, headline dates in Atlanta GA and New York City and an appearance at the Portola Music Festival in San Francisco.

Thank You has previously been heralded by the “genre-defying banger” (GLIDE) of “Switch Up,” “the classic, bombastic, boisterously energetic”(OKAYPLAYER) “What We Got,” and the “buzzy, pensive, breakbeat-powered wall of acid rock” (RELIX) that is “True Colors.” The album is comprised of 13 servings of sonically inventive post-electronic grooves and hypnotic hooks that find Mike D’s unmistakable voice leading the listener through an aural playground that defies categorization.

Mike D 5D Tour Dates

9/20 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

9/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

9/25 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

9/28 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/30 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

10/1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10/16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/17 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/20 – Toronto, ON – History