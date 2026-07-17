Mike D Shares Energetic New Single “Crypto”

Home News Lana Overton July 17th, 2026 - 3:05 PM

Mike D is keeping the momentum going ahead of his highly anticipated debut solo album, Thank You, with the release of his latest single, “Crypto.” Accompanied by a hypnotic new visualizer, the track is another bold reminder that the Beastie Boys icon isn’t interested in playing it safe. Built around pounding industrial-inspired beats and an infectious groove, “Crypto” feels gritty, unpredictable and full of nervous energy. Mike D delivers sharp, tongue-in-cheek lyrics that aim at greed, fraud and the obsession with getting rich at any cost. Repeating the pointed line, “Where to go with that greed,” he turns the track into both a danceable anthem and a clever social commentary.

Watch Mike D’s “Crypto”

“Crypto” marks the fourth preview of Mike D’s upcoming debut album, Thank You, arriving August 28 via Capitol Records. The 13-track project has already generated plenty of excitement thanks to previously released singles “Switch Up,” “What We Got,” and “True Colors.” Early reviews have praised the album’s fearless blend of electronic experimentation, punk attitude, and infectious grooves, making it one of the more intriguing releases on the horizon. Fans won’t have to wait long to hear these songs live either. Mike D and his touring band, Mike D 5D, will hit the road shortly after the album’s release with a run of U.S. dates, including appearances in Boston, Washington, D.C., Asheville, Atlanta, New York City and San Francisco’s Portola Music Festival.

Thank You arrives on August 28.

Pre-order the album here.