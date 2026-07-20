Anamanaguchi Announces Fall 2026 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates With Covet

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2026 - 12:28 PM

Today, Anamanaguchi has announced a September co-headlining U.S. tour with California trio Covet. Beginning on September 17, at Dallas, TX’s AM/FM, the 14-date run will travel through the South, Midwest and Western U.S. before concluding on October 3, at San Diego, CA’s Quartyard. Drook will open the first five dates, with sueter7 joining the remainder of the tour beginning on September 23, in Orlando, FL. Fpr tickets and more information, click HERE.

The band of Peter Berkman (guitar/vocals), Ary Warnaar (guitar/vocals), James DeVito (bass/vocals), and Luke Silas (drums/vocals) are touring in support of their two most recent albums: 2025’s critically-acclaimed Anyway, which flipped their typically meticulous digital process on its head, and 2026’s expansive Scott Pilgrim EX (Original Soundtrack). Produced, recorded straight to tape, and mixed by Grammy-winning Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Sleater-Kinney) at Tarbox Road Studios.

Anamanaguchi and Covet Tour Dates

9/17 – Dallas, TX – AM/FM *

9/18 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall *

9/19 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues *

9/20 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live *

9/22 – Tampa, FL – Coppertail Brewing *

9/23 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham #

9/24 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell) #

9/25 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In #

9/26 – Champaign-Urbana, IL – PYGMALION #

9/28 – Colorado Springs, CO -The Black Sheep #

9/29 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Presents #

9/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge #

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom #

10/3 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard #

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi