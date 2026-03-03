Anamanaguchi Release New Original Soundtrack For Scott Pilgrim EX Featuring 71 New Tracks, Share Lead Single “United By Fate”

Today, Anamanaguchi has digitally released their sprawling 71-song soundtrack for Tribute Games’ latest Toronto-hopping action-adventure Scott Pilgrim EX, which is now streaming in full and due out physically on August 7, through Polyvinyl Record Co. The Scott Pilgrim EX (Original Soundtrack) accompanies the video game’s brand-new storyline, co-written by Scott Pilgrim series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, created in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences.
Recorded at Valve Studios in Dallas, TX with Casey di Iorio (Andre 3000, Slayer, Marvel Studios), the soundtrack synthesizes the band‘s legendary electronic origins with their fuzzed out garage rock present, while maintaining their unmistakable punchy style. Known for resonant world building across past projects, the depth of emotion and the range of styles musically displayed on Scott Pilgrim EX are uniquely Anamanaguchi, delivering a host of melodically anthemic and new energetic hooks that are sure to pack a punch for both newcomers and old school fans alike.
Watch the games’ new launch trailer featuring the soundtrack’s soaring lead single. “United By Fate”, which is amazing bu how the whole productions brings roaring instrumentation that blends in with the vocal performance. While talking about their latest work for the Scott Pilgrim universe, Anamanaguchi enthusiastically said: “We’re very glad to be revisiting the world of Scott Pilgrim, though the Toronto of ***EX*** is very different from where we left off. Play it with 3 friends in person or on voice chat. It’s video games, baby. ”
Scott Pilgrim EX Track List
LP 1 Side A- Toronto:
1. Toronto 20XX
2. Theme from Scott Pilgrim EX
3. Player Select
4. One More Summer
5. Stephen’s House
6. Shopping District
7. High Fashion
8. High Park
9. Wallace’s House
10. Downtown T.O.
11. Hollie Hawkes
12. Food Court
13. Julie Powers
14. Coffee Break
15. Window Shopper
16. Wallace Wells
17. Band Practice
LP 1 Side B – The Vegans:
18. Ice Age
19. Dino Surf Rock
20. The Beaches
21. Vegan Banter
22. Vegan Brawl
23. Playtime
24. King of the Rails
25. Chill Minigame
26. Benvie Tech 1F
27. Benvie Tech 2F
28. Benvie Tech 3F
29. Benvie Tech Boss Battle
30.VPD HQ
31. Eldest Son
32. VPD Boss
33. Medieval Julienne
34. Subspace EX
35. Unchill Minigame
LP 2 Side A – The Demons:
36. Demon Chat
37. Demon Attack
38. Casa Vania
39. Lady Envy
40. Let’s Fight!
41. Movie Studio
42. Let’s Throw Down!
43. Peaceful Casa
44. Throne Room
45. Demon Boss
46. Let’s Do This!
47. Old Timey Movie Studio
48. Big Band Intro
49. Big Band Boss
50. Riff Rift Revisited
51. The Wasteland
52. The Organ
53. Cold Topic
LP 2 Side B – The Robots:
54. United by Fate
55. Underground Robot Lab
56. Intro: Metal Scott
57. Metal Scott
58. Robot Talk
59. Robot Thwok
60. Tutorial
61. Katayanagi Showcase
62. Phantom Twin
63. Brothers
64. The Train
65. Baby G
66. Metal Scott Revengeance
67. The Three
68. The Beacons
69. Meeting Metal Scott
70. We Need Your Help
71. Epilogue 20XX
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi