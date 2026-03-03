Anamanaguchi Release New Original Soundtrack For Scott Pilgrim EX Featuring 71 New Tracks, Share Lead Single “United By Fate”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2026 - 1:01 PM

Today, Anamanaguchi has digitally released their sprawling 71-song soundtrack for Tribute Games’ latest Toronto-hopping action-adventure Scott Pilgrim EX, which is now streaming in full and due out physically on August 7, through Polyvinyl Record Co. The Scott Pilgrim EX (Original Soundtrack) accompanies the video game’s brand-new storyline, co-written by Scott Pilgrim series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, created in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences.

Recorded at Valve Studios in Dallas, TX with Casey di Iorio (Andre 3000, Slayer, Marvel Studios), the soundtrack synthesizes the band‘s legendary electronic origins with their fuzzed out garage rock present, while maintaining their unmistakable punchy style. Known for resonant world building across past projects, the depth of emotion and the range of styles musically displayed on Scott Pilgrim EX are uniquely Anamanaguchi, delivering a host of melodically anthemic and new energetic hooks that are sure to pack a punch for both newcomers and old school fans alike.

Watch the games’ new launch trailer featuring the soundtrack’s soaring lead single. “United By Fate”, which is amazing bu how the whole productions brings roaring instrumentation that blends in with the vocal performance. While talking about their latest work for the Scott Pilgrim universe, Anamanaguchi enthusiastically said: “We’re very glad to be revisiting the world of Scott Pilgrim, though the Toronto of ***EX*** is very different from where we left off. Play it with 3 friends in person or on voice chat. It’s video games, baby. ”

Scott Pilgrim EX Track List

LP 1 Side A- Toronto:

1. Toronto 20XX

2. Theme from Scott Pilgrim EX

3. Player Select

4. One More Summer

5. Stephen’s House

6. Shopping District

7. High Fashion

8. High Park

9. Wallace’s House

10. Downtown T.O.

11. Hollie Hawkes

12. Food Court

13. Julie Powers

14. Coffee Break

15. Window Shopper

16. Wallace Wells

17. Band Practice

LP 1 Side B – The Vegans:

18. Ice Age

19. Dino Surf Rock

20. The Beaches

21. Vegan Banter

22. Vegan Brawl

23. Playtime

24. King of the Rails

25. Chill Minigame

26. Benvie Tech 1F

27. Benvie Tech 2F

28. Benvie Tech 3F

29. Benvie Tech Boss Battle

30.VPD HQ

31. Eldest Son

32. VPD Boss

33. Medieval Julienne

34. Subspace EX

35. Unchill Minigame

LP 2 Side A – The Demons:

36. Demon Chat

37. Demon Attack

38. Casa Vania

39. Lady Envy

40. Let’s Fight!

41. Movie Studio

42. Let’s Throw Down!

43. Peaceful Casa

44. Throne Room

45. Demon Boss

46. Let’s Do This!

47. Old Timey Movie Studio

48. Big Band Intro

49. Big Band Boss

50. Riff Rift Revisited

51. The Wasteland

52. The Organ

53. Cold Topic

LP 2 Side B – The Robots:

54. United by Fate

55. Underground Robot Lab

56. Intro: Metal Scott

57. Metal Scott

58. Robot Talk

59. Robot Thwok

60. Tutorial

61. Katayanagi Showcase

62. Phantom Twin

63. Brothers

64. The Train

65. Baby G

66. Metal Scott Revengeance

67. The Three

68. The Beacons

69. Meeting Metal Scott

70. We Need Your Help

71. Epilogue 20XX