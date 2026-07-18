Matty Healy Performs With The 1975 Cover Band at His Bachelorette Party

Matty Healy of The 1975 is expected to marry model and former Nasty Cherry member Gabriette. Their engagement was confirmed back in 2024 at a Charli XCX show. He’s recently held a stag do, or bachelorette party, in Malibu to celebrate and prepare for the special date, as reported by NME. Healy took the stage with The 9075, a tribute band of the 1975, to perform.
The performances featured Healy sharing a member of The 9075 singing along to “The Sound” and crowdsurfing to a lively audience later on in the show. Healy was joined at his stag do by all of the other members of The 1975 – George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann. The three were dressed in different costumes of the frontman. Other special guests included Healy’s brother, Louis, and the band’s photographer Jordan Curtis Hughes.
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In other The 1975 news, the band previously confirmed that two albums are in the works, one of which will be titled “DOGS” (teased at the end of their 2025 headline performance at Glastonbury). Jamie Oborne, the band’s manager, described their upcoming project as “a pretty extraordinary record.” Their next album will mark their first LP since their 2022 record Being Funny In A Foreign Language.