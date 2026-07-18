Matty Healy Performs With The 1975 Cover Band at His Bachelorette Party

Home News Aryn Honaker July 18th, 2026 - 5:30 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Matty Healy of The 1975 is expected to marry model and former Nasty Cherry member Gabriette. Their engagement was confirmed back in 2024 at a Charli XCX show. He’s recently held a stag do, or bachelorette party, in Malibu to celebrate and prepare for the special date, as reported by NME. Healy took the stage with The 9075, a tribute band of the 1975, to perform.

The performances featured Healy sharing a member of The 9075 singing along to “The Sound” and crowdsurfing to a lively audience later on in the show. Healy was joined at his stag do by all of the other members of The 1975 – George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann. The three were dressed in different costumes of the frontman. Other special guests included Healy’s brother, Louis, and the band’s photographer Jordan Curtis Hughes.

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