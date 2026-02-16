The 1975’s Matt Healy Covers The La’s “There She Goes” & James Taylor’s “Carolina In My Mind” At Charity Show

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 2:06 PM

According to NME.com, The 1975’s Matty Healy made a surprise appearance at a charity event where he covered The La’s and brought out Lewis Capaldi. The event was the annual Sunday For Sammy charity show, which is held in Newcastle and has run since 2000. Organized by Geoff Wonfor, the event helps to raise funds for young creative talent across the North East of England.

Matty performing “Carolina in my mind” at Sunday for Sammy, with the guys from his TikTok video (can’t remember their names) pic.twitter.com/o4Zy3KpEs9 — Matty Healy is a social experiment ⎕ (@trumanblackfr) February 16, 2026

Held at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, Healy showed up for a surprise appearance and looked back at his time performing at a previous edition of Sunday For Sammy. Adding that he “really missed” Wonfor, Healy broke out his 12-string acoustic guitar and played an emotive cover of James Taylor’s “Carolina On My Mind”, before inviting his 1975 bandmates John Waugh and Jamie Squire to the stage to break out a cover of The La’s “There She Goes”.

Matty performing it’s not living acoustic at Sunday for Sammy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P1l1oeUMyB — Matty Healy is a social experiment ⎕ (@trumanblackfr) February 15, 2026