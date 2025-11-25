Matty Healy of The 1975 and Tiny Habits Cover James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind”

Home News Emily Lopez November 25th, 2025 - 11:34 PM

For those who may not be familiar, James Taylor is a legendary singer who has won six Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. “Carolina in My Mind” is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the successful hits Taylor produced over the course of his nearly 60 year long music career. Over the years, he has been inspirational to many newer musicians and developed a loyal fanbase. Four of these fans include Maya Rae, Cinya Khan and Judah Mayowa of folk-pop group Tiny Habits, as well as Matty Healy of The 1975.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, on November 23, Healy and Tiny Habits recently collaborated to release a cover of “Carolina in My Mind,” which can be seen posted on the Tiny Habits Instagram page. Their cover stays consistent with the acoustic sound of the original version, as Healy plays the guitar while singing along with the band. The soft sound of the original version is also kept with this new cover, many fans comparing it to “a hug but better.” Surely, this same love for Taylor’s music is what inspired them to perform this cover. It is a well known fact that Tiny Habits and Healy are both fans of Taylor’s work. Tiny Habits opened for Taylor’s summer tour earlier this year, and Healy went with his fiancée to one of Taylor’s concerts in September, later posting about the experience on his TikTok account.