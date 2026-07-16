Tinashe Announces New Album Popstar For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Crash Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 12:30 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Tinashe released a couple of hits on her 2024 album, Quantum Baby and now, the artist is following it with another album called Popstar, which will be released on September 25. In recent months, Tinashe has been teasing a new era by releasing a new dance-inflected heater, “Too Easy,” featuring co-production from underground hyperpop and hip-hop producer kimj and Vince Staples collaborator and “Nasty” co-producer Zack Sekoff.

As for the music, “Crash Out,” is the second single off of Popstar and the ditty is amazing by how the beautiful synth forward, low-tempo, trap rider brings a throwback to Tinashe‘s mid-2010s era, while working with DJ Mustard. The tune features writing credits from Couros, Zikai, and Bobby Raps as well and the whole production is amazing because each sound and vocal pitch gives a great insight of what the upcoming album will sound like. In other news, Tinashe shared her last full-length LP, 333, in 2021. She has since followed it up with two shorter projects, including 2023’s BB/Ang3l and 2024’s Quantum Baby, which featured the single “Nasty.”

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria