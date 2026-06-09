Tinashe has shared her playful new single and video for “Too Easy,” marking her first new material in two years.

Home News Guillaume Oded June 9th, 2026 - 11:55 PM

According to Pitchfork, Co-produced by Kimj and Zack Sekoff, “Too Easy” is a confident dance track built around fame, movement and self-assurance. The song opens in a party setting, with Tinashe calling for the music to be turned up as she leans into the energy of the club. Over a playful beat, she presents herself as someone who naturally commands attention, singing about feeling like a celebrity and making success look effortless.

Lyrically, “Too Easy” focuses on confidence and the way Tinashe handles the spotlight. Rather than treating fame as pressure, she turns it into a flex. The track finds her brushing off jealousy and criticism, suggesting that other people’s frustration comes from watching how easily she wins. The repeated hook keeps the song simple and direct, turning “Too Easy” into both a dance-floor chant and a statement of self-belief.

The accompanying video matches the song’s playful confidence with a high-energy, performance-driven visual. In the clip, Tinashe appears to be filming a video before the production suddenly turns dangerous, with lights breaking loose and crushing her. She is then brought back through a futuristic-looking tube, giving the video a strange, sci-fi twist. The visual plays with the idea of performance, fame and reinvention, showing Tinashe as someone who can be destroyed and recreated without losing control.

Tinashe has also released the music video for “Cross That Line,” from her album Quantum Baby, with a visual that shows her being detained and trying to break free while watched by hypnotized onlookers.





