Mariachi El Bronx Announces Fall 2026 North American ‘You Ese’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 4:21 PM

Today, Los Angeles’ Mariachi El Bronx, the alter ego of punk rock legends The Bronx, have announced their You Ése Tour, which is a fall headline run of the U.S. with dates kicking off in Cleveland on September 17 and concluding on October 20, in Boise. Along the way, they will stop in New York City for a show at City Winery on September 25. Max Diaz will be supporting on all dates with Bedouin Soundclash on select shows. Additionally, the band will be playing at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 18 and closing out the run with two dates supporting the Aquabats on October 22, in San Francisco and October 23 ,in San Diego. Tickets are on-sale Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

“Music, at its core, is something that’s meant to be experienced live. It’s a chance to dance, sing, and celebrate. It’s an opportunity to disconnect from the algorithm and connect to a pure source. The ‘You Ése Tour’ is the longest headlining tour we’ve ever done with Mariachi El Bronx. It’s gonna be beautiful and crazy and I guarantee it’ll put a smile on your face and hope in your heart,” said Mariachi El Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran.

You Ése Tour Dates

9/17 – Music Box Supper Club – Cleveland, OH

9/18 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL

9/20 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH +

9/21 – The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN +

9/23 – City Winery – Boston, MA +

9/24 – Sherman Theater – Stroudsburg, PA +

9/25 – City Winery – New York, NY +

9/27 – City Winery – Philadelphia, PA +

9/29 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA +

10/1 – Carolina Theatre – Charlotte, NC +

10/2 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL +

10/3 – Jannus – St. Petersburg, FL +

10/4 – Revolution – Fort Lauderdale, FL +

10/6 – Beacham Theater – Orlando, FL +

10/7 – The Radio Room – Greenville, SC

10/9 – Scout Bar – Houston, TX

10/10 – AM/FM – Dallas, TX

10/11 – Come and Take It Live – Austin, TX

10/13 – Warehouse on Broadway – Kansas City, MO

10/15 – Revelry – Green Bay, WI

10/16 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO

10/18 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

10/20 – Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID

10/22 – The Regency – San Francisco, CA *

10/23 – Observatory NP – San Diego, CA *

All dates with Max Diaz except *

+ = support by Bedouin Soundclash

* = support for Aquabats

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock