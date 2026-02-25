Mariachi El Bronx Announce Spring 2026 ‘Cinco De Mayo’ West Coast Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz February 25th, 2026 - 8:09 PM

Mariachi El Bronx have announced their Spring 2026 West Coast “Cinco De Mayo Tour,” a run of dates celebrating the band’s long-standing Cinco de Mayo tradition while supporting their newly released album Mariachi El Bronx IV, out now via ATO Records. The tour begins May 1 in Phoenix and concludes May 10 in Seattle, with stops in Tucson, San Diego, Garden Grove, Santa Cruz, San Francisco and Portland along the way.

What began years ago as a few chaotic hometown shows has grown into a yearly ritual for the band and their fans. “Cinco de Mayo has become sacred to Mariachi El Bronx,” says songwriter and lead vocalist Matt Caughthran. “This year, armed with a brand-new album, we’re expanding Cinco de Mayo to include some places El Bronx hasn’t played in ages. We’ll be playing new songs, old songs, classic hits and even some deep cuts we’ve never played live before.”

The tour follows the release of Mariachi El Bronx IV, the band’s first album in over a decade, which has been met with widespread praise for its vivid storytelling and dynamic blend of traditional mariachi instrumentation with the raw edge of punk. Songs like “Forgive Or Forget,” “Bandoleros” and “RIP Romeo” showcase the group at their most confident, balancing reverence for Mexican regional music with a restless, modern energy.

An alter ego of Los Angeles punk veterans The Bronx, Mariachi El Bronx channel tales of gamblers, warriors, lovers and lost souls navigating modern life, all delivered with heart, humor and hard-won grit. Tickets for the West Coast “Cinco De Mayo Tour” go on sale Friday, February 27 at 9am PT.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Tour Dates

3/3 – Forum – Melbourne, AUS

3/5 – King Castle – Newcastle, AUS

3/6 – Roundhouse – Sydney, AUS

3/7- The Tivoli – Brisbane, AUS

5/1 – Walter Studios – Phoenix, AZ

5/2 – 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

5/3 – Belly Up – San Diego, CA

5/5 – Garden Amp – Garden Grove, CA

5/6 – Moe’s Alley – Santa Cruz, CA

5/7 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

5/9 – The Showdown – Portland, OR

5/10 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA