Mariachi El Bronx Shares Enduring New Single & Video “Bandoleros”

Juliet Paiz January 17th, 2026 - 7:34 PM

Los Angeles based Mariachi El Bronx are back with their new single “Bandoleros,” along with an accompanying video that reinforces the band’s cultural grounding. The song appears on their upcoming album Mariachi El Bronx IV, out February 13 via ATO Records, and marks the group’s first full-length release in twelve years.

“Bandoleros” is a forceful and direct statement. The song leans into Norteño energy while staying rooted in traditional mariachi instrumentation, with driving rhythms, bold horns and tightly woven string arrangements carrying its momentum. The band have referred to it as the album’s battle cry, and that intention comes through clearly. Written during a period of growing chaos both globally and personally, the song centers on perseverance and collective resolve.

The video for “Bandoleros” was directed by longtime collaborator Estevan Oriol, whose work has long been synonymous with Los Angeles street culture. Shot with a raw and cinematic eye, the video places the band within familiar city spaces, blending performance footage with stark, atmospheric visuals. There is no scripted narrative, but the imagery mirrors the song’s sense of strength and solidarity, emphasizing presence, history and scale rather than spectacle. Together, the song and video offer a clear picture of where Mariachi El Bronx stand today. They honor the traditions that have shaped the project while pushing forward with confidence and emotional clarity.

photo credit: Colin Hancock