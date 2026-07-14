Soulfly Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Nailbomb & Incite

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 4:53 PM

Rising from the mystical Sonoran Desert, metal band SOULFLY are set to return to the American moshpits this fall by tearing down the boundaries of a complacent society. Fueled by the indigenous roots of Chama and the raw power of fire, the 25-date U.S. trek kicks off with a featured festival appearance at Louder Than Life, with performances in Dallas, Salt Lake City and West Hollywood before wrapping up with a massive hometown headline show in Tempe, Arizona, on October 15. For tickets and more information, click here.

Joining this devastating lineup is cult-favorite industrial sludge/crust punk outfit Nailbomb.Formed in 1993 as the legendary side project of Max Cavalera and Alex Newport, Nailbomb is crawling out of the vault to join the sonic demolition. Known for timeless, politically charged lyrics that scream the uncomfortable truths others won’t say, the band’s rotating, modern lineup ensures their anti-society message remains as razor-sharp and relevant as ever.

Rounding out the tour is the brutal reality of Richie Cavalera’s INCITE. Since forming in 2004, the band has continually raised the bar, evolving through lineup shifts into a modern thrash powerhouse. Their highly acclaimed new single, “Just a Rat” (from Savage New Times), has already penetrated the metal world with the exact sonic grip fans have been waiting for.

Soulfly Tour Dates

9/18 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

9/19 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

9/20 – Tulsa, OK – Boman Twin

9/21 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

9/22 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

9/23 – Dallas, TX – Trees

9/24 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

9/25 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

9/26 – McHenry, IL – The Vixen

9/27 – Sioux Falls, SD – BIGs

9/29 – Casper, WY – Oil City Beer Company

9/30 – Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln

10/1 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion

10/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High

10/4 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

10/5 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

10/6 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew

10/7 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants Brewery

10/8 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go-Go

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Swan Dive

10/10 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

10/11 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House Concert Hall

10/12 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

10/14 – Yuma, AZ – Arizona Marketplace

10/15 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee