Radkey Releases New Song and Music Video “Victory” And Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Midwest Tour Dates

Home News Hannah Ilko July 14th, 2026 - 10:18 PM

Today, Kansas City sibling punk band Radkey (Dee, Isaiah and Solomon), released a music video for their new song “Victory” that is on their new album Bedroom Sand which is out now. The video is an animation of Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie and fusing it with their own imagination fueling their unrelenting and provocative nature as a band. The song takes inspiration from a Foo Fighters documentary and is written as a walk out song and set opener about the Kansas City Chiefs winning.

The visuals show this by Steamboat Wille and Mickey Mouse fighting each other and both of them trying to win while the Radkey brothers are in the background. This showcases how unserious and out of the box the three brothers think to execute a unique and enjoyable song and video animation. The use of guitar by Dee, bass by Isaiah, drums by Solomon, layering the guitar, bass, and drum tracks by Bill Stevenson and the polishing of sound by Jason Livermore helped give the song a punk rock, garage band and alternative feel that translated through all the instruments coming together to make the collective sound.

Bedroom Sand’s track list includes:

Victory

Falling Out of Grace

Welcome To The Backyard

Bedroom Sand

Strays

Return to the Sky

The Heartless

Ready To Burn

The band kicked of their Midwest tour dates in May with their fourth annual RadFest in Kansas City. “Earlier this week, the band played at Summer Punk Fest in Indianapolis, IN. And this weekend, they will perform at Summer in the Park in Manhattan, KS. Today sees the band announce a few more shows fans can look forward to, including Celebrate AMERI’KANA Music & Arts Festival. Known for their live shows, Radkey has received cosigns from the Foo Fighters, Jack White, and Rise Against to name a few. See all tour dates here” (Radkey’s Press Release). Tour dates include:

7/17/26 – Manhattan, KS Arts – In The Park ’26 Summer Showcase

7/24/26 – Kankakee, IL – Merchant Street Music Fest

8/1/26 – Kansas City, MO – Celebrate AMERI’KANA Music & Arts Festival

8/28/26 – St Louis, MO – Red Flag

10/2/26 – Leclair, IA – Goldie’s Deli

10/3/26 – Whitewater, WI – The Green House

10/4/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club