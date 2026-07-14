Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2026 ‘World’s Gone Wrong’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

Revered artist Lucinda Williams has announced dates for her World’s Gone Wrong Tour, in support of her critically acclaimed album World’s Gone Wrong. The multi-Grammy Award winner is currently on a large summer tour with Bob Dylan through August 1. Williams’ fall dates will include stops in Atlanta, GA (two nights), Charlotte, NC, Washington DC (two nights), Woodstock, NY (two nights), Dallas, TX (two nights), Chicago, IL (four nights), Minneapolis, MN and other places. For tickets and more information, click here.

World’s Gone Wrong is Williams’ hard-hitting response to the socio-political chaos surrounding us. The album is a raw and unapologetic set of songs that were written and recorded with a sense of urgency. The album received unanimous praise in the press, which included a feature segments on PBS Newshour and NPR Morning Edition, a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, features at Rolling Stone, SPIN, Paste, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation and other publications.

World’s Gone Wrong Tour Dates

9/24 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse (seated)

9/25 – Atlanta, GA –Variety Playhouse (seated)

9/26 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Theatre at Belk Place

9/28 – Greensboro, NC – The Pyrle

9/29 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theatre

9/30 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club

10/2 – North Adams, MA – Hunter Center, MASS MoCA

10/3 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

10/4 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

10/6 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

10/7 – Providence, RI – Uptown Theater

10/8 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House

10/10 – Montreal, QUE – Beanfield Theatre

10/11 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

10/12 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

10/14 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

10/16 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Center for the Performing Arts

10/17 – Bristol, TN – The Paramount Theater

10/30 – Denver, CO – Swallow Hill Music^

10/31 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre

11/2 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

11/3 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

11/6 – Iowa City, IA – Iowa City Songwriters Festival

11/7 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

11/8 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music*

11/10 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music*

11/11 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

11/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota*

11/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota*

*Ballads, Blues and more — A Quiet Night with Lucinda Williams and Her Band

^ Tickets Already On-Sale