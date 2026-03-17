Lucinda Williams Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Revered artist Lucinda Williams has announced a US headlining tour in support of her critically acclaimed new album, World Gone Wrong. Following a packed European tour and fresh off of a U.S. run with Heart, the multi-Grammy Award winner’s Spring dates will include stops in Asheville, NC, Philadelphia, Groton, MA, New York City and other places. For tickets and more information, click here. World’s Gone Wrong is Williams’ a hard-hitting wake-up call in response to the socio-political chaos surrounding us. The album is a raw and unapologetic set of songs that were written and recorded with a sense of urgency.

The album received unanimous praise in the press, which included a feature segments on PBS Newshour and NPR Morning Edition, a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, features at Rolling Stone, SPIN, Paste, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation and other publications. Also, World’s Gone Wrong reaffirms Lucinda Williams’ place as one of the most vital and uncompromising voices in American music.

World’s Gone Wild Tour Dates

5/14 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

5/15 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

5/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/21 – Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center

5/22 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

5/23 – Provincetown, MA – Provincetown Town Hall

5/25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/27 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater for the Arts

5/29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre