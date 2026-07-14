Jess Williamson Announces New Album A Mile South of Heaven For October 2026 Release

Home News Hannah Ilko July 14th, 2026 - 8:40 PM

Today, Jess Williamson announces her sixth studio album A Mile South of Heaven out October 9th. The album will explore the spiritual push and pull between two different worlds: Hollywood ambition to the quiet beauty of Far West Texas. A Mile South of Heaven will have traditional country music without sacrificing the mystic, emotional depth and indie sensibility that have defined her work since the beginning. The album will be “a mosaic of her life, lit by the crucial epiphany that perfection is a fallacy, outside validation is a losing game, and fulfillment comes from embracing the journey rather than chasing impossible goals” (Jess Williamson’s Press Release).

Williamson said that “Depending on your outlook, a mile south of heaven may sound sad, or it may sound hopeful,” … “We’re always a mile south of the impossible goals we set for ourselves, and my point is, maybe that’s ok, because a mile is pretty close. It’s about appreciating where we are now, because there is no finish line. There is always more work to be done” (Jess Williamson’s Press Release).

Jess Williamson has one of the most compelling voices that intersect with indie folk, Americana and country and has earned widespread recognition for her other albums which include: Time Ain’t Accidental, Sorceress and Plains’ I Walked With You a Ways. “A Mile South of Heaven is Williamson’s most personal, emotionally resonant, and fully realized work to date—an album that finds one of America’s finest songwriters at her creative peak, with songs that reject the myth of arrival in favor of something richer: a life lived in motion, where fulfillment is found not at the end of the road but somewhere along it” (Jess Williamson’s Press Release).

A Mile South of Heaven’s track list includes: