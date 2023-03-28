Plains’ Jess Williamson Announces New Album Time Ain’t Accidental for June 2023 Release, 2023 Tour Dates and Shares New Single “Hunter”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 28th, 2023 - 10:09 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jess Williamson has announced her new album, Time Ain’t Accidental, will be released on June 9 by Mexican Summer.

The upcoming album is Williamson’s first solo album since 2020’s Sorceress and it also follows I Walked With You A Ways, which is last years album Williamson and Katie Crutchfield released as the duo Plains.

In light of the happy news, Williamson has shared the new single “Hunter,” which is country ballad which consist of piano and lap steel playing. In the article the musician discusses what her latest single is about.

“If you’ve been ghosted, if you’ve chased after an unavailable person, if you’ve been given crumbs when you need a full meal, ‘Hunter’ is a song for you. I wrote it during a time when I was heartbroken over a breakup and experimenting with dating in Los Angeles.”

Williamson adds: “That era felt like being thrown to the wolves, but it helped me to see myself and what I really wanted more clearly. This song is an anthem for the true lovers out there, anyone who is hunting for the real thing.”

Also the songwriter has announced a summer tour which kicks off in Nashville and ends in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale soon.