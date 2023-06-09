Jess Williamson Announces Summer 23 Tour For New Album ‘Time Ain’t Accidental’

Home News Parker Beatty June 9th, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Country singer-songwriter Jess Williamson’s new album Time Ain’t Accidental was released today, June 9, and with that has come an announcement for a late-summer tour to begin just a month after her current tour ends. Williamson is best known from her work with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield as the band Plains, however she has been releasing solo material since 2011’s Medicine Wheel/Death Songs EP.

Time Ain’t Accidental, released on Mexican Summer, is described by a press release “sonically and thematically… about Williamson’s voice” and “the sound of a woman running into her life and art head-on, unambiguously, and on her own terms for the first time.” The follow-up to 2020’s Sorceress and Plains’ critically acclaimed debut from last year I Walked With You a Ways, the album was preceded by the singles ‘Time Ain’t Accidental,’ ‘Hunter,’ and ‘Chasing Spirits,’ all of which echo these sentiments of independence and freedom. ‘Time Ain’t Accidental’ was accompanied by a powerful music video featuring one take of the songstress singing in a thunderstorm.

Williamson is currently on a tour to support the album, including today’s two dates at the legendary Continental Club in Austin, Texas, Williamson’s home state. This stretch concludes on June 17 at the Zebulon in Los Angeles. This coming late-summer tour will embark on August 18 at the Tumbleroot in Santa Fe and will conclude on September 24 at BeachLife Ranch 2023, a Californian country music festival which will feature Jack Johnson, Brad Paisley, Chris Isaak, and many others alongside Williamson.

The tour dates are available below.

6/09/23 – Austin, TX – Continental Club

6/10/23 – Austin, TX – Continental Club

6/11/23 – Austin, TX – Waterloo Records

6/12/23 – Boulder, CO – eTown Hall

6/17/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

8/18/23 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot

8/19/23 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu’s Downstairs

8/20/23 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

8/22/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

8/24/23 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall

8/25/23 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

8/26/23 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

8/28/23 – Healdsburg, CA – Little Saint

8/29/23 – Sacramento, CA – The Starlet Room

8/31/23 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/02/23 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

9/03/23 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s