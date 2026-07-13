Ty Segall Shares Heavy New Single “Running To Nowhere”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 12:31 PM

According to Stereogum.com, artist Ty Segall will release his new album, Chrome and next month and on the same day, he will put out the new two-song EP, Love Fuzzz. And now, the artist has shared his latest song, “Running To Nowhere”, which is amazing because the music is harder and heavier thanks to the powered and gnarly low-end riffs that are haunted by melodic howls. Segall and his band are till able to dazzle minds with their musical talents on this tune.

According to dragcity.com, “Running to Nowhere” has a lovely combo of hammering haunted verses with a light refrain of Blue Öyster Cult-era paranoia guitar and dreamy acoustic piano. A thirst for psychedelic mischief manifests in twists of claustrophobia-inducing dry vocal reverbs and textured guitar interplay throughout, head-twisting us in a magical other reality colored gunmetal grim.

Chrome was a job for the full band: that’s Ty, Ben Boye, Evan Burrows, Mikal Cronin, and Emmett Kelly. Sensing a cataclysmic sound on the songwriting horizon, Ty and the guys co-wrote half the songs together. All mixed immediate and flexible, colorful and clean, spicy-sweet, with Ty’s vocals of vinegar and sand, wine and grains of silver nitrate, pointing the way. That’s Chrome.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna