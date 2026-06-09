Ty Segall Announces New Album Chrome For August 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video “Black Paint”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 3:27 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Ty Segall has announced that his new album, Chrome will be out August 28, through Drag City. It was mostly recorded live with help from Bitchin Bajas’ Cooper Crain and Ty’s band of Ben Boye, Evan Burrows, Mikal Cronin, and Emmett Kelly. Evan also contributed to the songwriting, as did Matt Yoka and Ty’s wife Denée. Also, the album is billed as one of Ty’s heaviest records to date.

Along with the album announcement, the artist has shared his first single, “Black Paint”, which is amazing by how the instrumentation and vocal performance shakes the background with top notch sound. As for the music video, it was filmed along’s Ty’s recent live shows and each scene gives the audience a taste of what the artist’s live shows are like in front of their faces.

Chrome Track List

1. Hospital

2. Running to Nowhere

3. Black Paint

4. Glass

5. Play Cowboys

6. Everything You’ve Been

7. Let Go

8. Separation

9. Chrome