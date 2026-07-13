Skunk Anansie Shares New Video For “Meltdown (Blackhill Remix)”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 5:05 PM

Today, Skunk Anansie has released a gritty video for the new remix of the stunningly emotional song “Meltdown”, which originally appeared as the closing track of last year’s Top 10 album, The Painful Truth. The remix transforms this sparsely ethereal, vocal-led piece of minimalist piano music into a club-based anthem. Lead singer Skin explains the remix by saying: “Meltdown’ is this deeply heartbreaking song about isolation. It’s one of the few Skunk songs that doesn’t have a beat, making it a perfect end to the album. We wanted to do a version that grooved a bit, so we called up our friend Nick Sheldon [Blackhill] to add that flavour and we love what he’s done, hope you do too.”

Shot and edited by India Fleming, the video captures this isolation with solitary moments from the British rock icons, cut with backstage reflection on the remix filmed at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on their recent tour with Alanis Morriestte, one of the many major UK performances Skunk Anansie have completed this summer. Their summer shows have also included a nationwide co-headline run with Garbage, a headline set at Bearded Theory as well as gracing the stage of Wembley Stadium for the first time as support for My Chemical Romance.