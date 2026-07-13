FBI Announce $15K Reward For Information Regarding Dead Newborn Found At Electric Forest Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 6:33 PM

According to CBSnews.com, the FBI has said they are now involved in the case of a newborn baby’s body that was found in a portable toilet building at a West Michigan music festival. The body was found on June 28, in the camping area of the Electric Forest Music Festival, which is an annual event held at Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury. While officials are providing few details about the circumstances of the incident, they did say early into the investigation that the body was discovered by an employee of the restroom vending company during routine maintenance.

Michigan State Police said on Monday that “preliminary autopsy findings indicate the infant was viable and was born alive.” In the meantime, state police said last week that they investigated a tip regarding a festival attendee from Muskegon. That person was cooperative with the authorities. “After completing the necessary investigative steps, the MSP can confirm that she has been eliminated as a suspect in this case,” troopers added.

The FBI Detroit Field Office said on Monday that it is assisting Michigan State Police in the investigation. The FBI also has offered a reward of up to $15,000 “for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in the death of the infant.” “We are confident that continued investigative efforts, combined with forensic science, will ultimately lead to the identification of the person responsible,” state troopers said. Authorities ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation contact the Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP. Tips can also be sent to a local FBI office or online at tips.fbi.gov.