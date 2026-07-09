No Arrests Made In Connection With Dead Newborn Found At Electric Forest Festival, Autopsy Reportedly Reveals Baby Was Born Alive

Home News Skyy Rincon July 9th, 2026 - 8:50 PM

According to local news outlet Wood TV8, no arrests have been made in connection with the newborn baby found dead in a porta potty at Electric Forest Festival on Sunday, June 28. The body was discovered during the last day of the Michigan-based music festival by an employee of the portable toilet company while conducting routine maintenance.

This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators continue to thoroughly review and vet every tip that has been received. At this time, there have been no arrests made in this case. As additional verified information becomes available and is appropriate for public release,… pic.twitter.com/j2LxpuWhOV — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 7, 2026

Although the official autopsy has not been officially released to the public as of publication time, a source reportedly told Wood TV8 that it confirmed the baby was born alive and had taken breaths. The exam had also allegedly revealed that fluid had entered the newborn’s lungs and stomach. The body was retrieved alongside the umbilical cord and placenta pointing to the fact that the mother may have given birth in the portable toilet at the Double JJ Resort.

The organizers for Electric Forest issued a statement on social media writing, “Forest Family, it causes us so much pain to have to share this difficult news with you. Michigan State Police continues to investigate this tragic event if you can assist in any way. HQ is heartbroken and knows that our Forest Family is as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Electric Forest (@electric_forest)