Body Of Deceased Newborn Baby Discovered In Porta Potty At Electric Forest Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 10:03 AM

According to Variety.com, a deceased newborn baby was found in a restroom at the Electric Forest music festival on Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police. As CBS News reports, the body was found in the bathroom of the camping area of the event, which takes place across four days in Rothbury, Michigan. An employee of the restroom vending company made the discovery during routine maintenance. It is still unclear exactly how old the baby was but West Michigan police disclosed in the statement that the deceased was a “neonate,” which means they were four weeks old or younger.

Police are currently investigating the situation and indicated to CBS News that “there is no known threat to the public.” No other details have been disclosed and officials have asked that anyone who has information that might be relevant to the investigation to leave a report. “Forest Family, it causes us so much pain to have to share this difficult news with you,” Electric Forest wrote in a social media post. “Michigan State Police continues to investigate this tragic event if you can assist in any way. HQ is heartbroken and knows that our Forest Family is as well.”

Electric Forest draws an estimated 50,000 attendees to the rural area of Michigan about 60 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. The festival takes place at Double JJ Resort and features dozens of DJs and bands, mostly within the EDM and jam band genres. The annual event started in 2011 and took two years off during the pandemic.