The Temper Trap Share Raw New Single & Video “Runaways”

Home News Steven Taylor July 11th, 2026 - 12:06 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today, Australian indie rock group The Temper Trap have shared their first album in a decade with the release of their fourth studio album Sungazer. Marking their return and new chapter in the band’s history, a video was also released for the single “Runaways.” The video for single can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The album’s focus track, “Runaways” is descirbed as a tribute to all outsiders chasing their dreams, the track draws inspiration from Dougy Mandagi’s Indonesian upbringing and the universal pursuit of finding your place in the world. The song features a hazy and dreamy vibe, with guitars soaked in reverb and Mandagi’s high vocals creating a transcendent atmosphere to the track overall. The video contains slices and vignettes of the band recording, performing live and simply hanging around in the studio.

“We wanted to make a statement and create the record we’ve always wanted to make — music that is authentically us, as we are today,” the band shared in a release. “We’re so proud of this record, and it’s been incredible to be back in the studio and on stages together again. With time apart and much personal growth from us all, Sungazer feels like it’s captured the purest collection of music we’ve ever made.” Sungazer released today, with Runaways being the eighth song on the 11 song tracklist. The Temper Trap is also set to support Muse across their North American tour for July and August.